Big changes planned for University Place in Chapel Hill. Housing, high-rises possible

Ram Realty wants to completely transform the town’s 1970s-era University Place mall.

A concept plan submitted in late August divides the 39.4-acre parcel into five areas, four focused on office and commercial use. The fifth area would have office, commercial and residential space.

The plan calls for buildings up to five and seven stories on most of the property, with three-story buildings along South Estes Drive. Existing buildings would be renovated and new buildings added, for up to 840,000 square feet of potential development — nearly two and a half times the existing square footage.

The plan shows up to 840 apartments and 500 hotel rooms. A parking deck is proposed along Willow Drive, and the project also includes improved bike, pedestrian and bus connections, as well as more driveways.

The developer also could ask for up to five drive-throughs, similar to what Carraway Village developers got from the town for the 55-acre project being built on Eubanks Road in northern Chapel Hill. Two drive-throughs already exist at the mall.

The developer notes, however, that the plan isn’t just to add more pavement and roofs — impervious surfaces that are a concern in the flood-prone Estes Drive area. It also calls for replacing a part of the mall with a central gathering area and walkways. Several plazas and green spaces could be scattered throughout the property.

A concept plan is not an official application, but it does let the Town Council and the Community Design Commission give feedback to the developer. Neither board votes on concept plans.

If an official plan is submitted, the developer also would need a rezoning to allow for taller, more dense construction. Until the project gets final approvals from the town, the buildings, streets, potential uses and site layouts remain flexible, the concept plan states.

Hotels, apartments

University Place, built in 1973, includes the mall building and several outparcels: a vacant bank and a SunTrust bank on South Estes Drive, a K&W Cafeteria along Fordham Boulevard, and a larger building that houses a Harris Teeter and Chapel Hill Tire on Willow Drive.

A closer look at the plan’s details shows that a 125-room hotel and 250 apartments are possible where the K&W now sits. The Harris Teeter and Chapel Hill Tire could be redeveloped to include up to 90,000 square feet of commercial and office space. Up to 25,000 square feet of office and commercial space could be located on Estes Drive.

Another 150,000 square foot office building, 250 more apartments, and another 125-room hotel are slated for an existing parking lot on Willow Drive. That area is where the town has been talking with Ram Realty about moving the Chapel Hill Police Department and other town offices.

The largest piece would be the redevelopment of the existing mall. The plan shows up to a half-million square feet of commercial and office space, plus 250 hotel rooms and 340 apartments.

A concept plan submitted in late August for the longtime University Place mall in Chapel Hill shows multiple areas of commercial and office space, apartments and hotel rooms. The final plan is expected to change as the plan is further developed. Ram Realty Contributed

The goal is to “create improved gathering spaces, upgraded landscaping, and more modern facilities and uses which should be beneficial to the surrounding properties and the Town of Chapel Hill as a whole,” the plan states.

Buildings would be moved closer to the streets, similar to how the nearby Blue Hill District is being redeveloped under the town’s form-based code.

The Blue Hill District — from Elliott Road and Franklin Street to Ephesus Church and Legion roads — is the only area of town that is guided by the form-based code. The code includes requirements for the size and appearance of buildings, and how development relates to the surrounding landscape.

New construction would be more energy efficient and include additional stormwater treatment measures, the plan says. It is not expected to exacerbate flooding in surrounding areas.

The mall’s previous owner worked with the town and stormwater experts after a damaging 2000 flood to build several bioretention basins filled with sandy soil and plants in the parking lot for better runoff drainage and water quality. The improvements have reduced flooding in the mall’s parking lot during heavy rains.

Ram Real Estate bought Chapel Hill’s University Place mall in December 2018 with plans to continue renovations started by the former owner. The next phase will add exterior entrances to several mall storefronts, including the vacant space shown in this artist’s rendering, Fine Feathers, William Travis Jewelry and Red Bowl restaurant. BB+M Architecture Contributed

Changes already underway

Ram Realty officials previously have said changes to the property would come in phases. In the last nine months, storefronts have been turned to face the parking lot instead of the mall’s interior, and new shops and restaurants have opened.

The owners of Hawkers, an Asian street food restaurant, already are at work transforming a space near the mall’s main South Estes Drive entrance. The restaurant could open early next year.

Two adjacent retail spaces could be renovated later this year, although tenants have not been announced. At least two new spaces will include outdoor seating around an existing plaza.

Ashley Saulpaugh, investment director with Ram Realty Advisers, has said the focus is on unique restaurants, alternative boutiques and stores. The area between Bartaco and Hawkers potentially could include a shop selling coffee and fresh-pressed juice or a yoga and pilates studio, he said.

“We’re not trying to compete with Southpoint or any of these larger, regional retail projects, and we can’t compete with them,” Saulpaugh has said. “We’re trying to bring in really strong local operators or regional operators that have 10 to 15 locations that have a focus on really high-quality design, and it becomes more of a destination for that reason.”