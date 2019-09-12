Eno the emu dies after being captured. ‘Everyone is devastated’ at big bird’s death

Missing emu captured on video posted by bird’s growing fan base Video of the missing emu named Eno was posted on Facebook Tuesday, after someone spotted the escaped animal it in a wooded area in Orange County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video of the missing emu named Eno was posted on Facebook Tuesday, after someone spotted the escaped animal it in a wooded area in Orange County.

Eno the emu, the large bird that had evaded authorities for months, has died.

According to Orange County Animal Services, authorities worked with a board-certified avian veterinarian and two specialists from the N.C. Zoo to sedate the bird and capture it.

However, the sedatives didn’t work on the bird and it died while being restrained.

“We did all we knew to do,” said Orange County Animal Services Director Bob Marotto in the county’s press release. “We consulted with zoo experts to determine the best course. Unfortunately, she did not respond to our efforts.”

SHARE COPY LINK A marketing campaign by the Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau features "Eno", an emu who has been on the loose around Chapel Hill and Hillsborough for at least five weeks.

CPR was used to try to revive the bird, but it was unsuccessful.

“Everyone is devastated,” Marotto said.

Authorities were concerned that the bird would endanger itself and others in a traffic accident or in the upcoming deer hunting season.