Jury returns verdict in Orange County dogfighting trial

Orange County Animal Services has housed 30 dogs since March as evidence for a dog fighting and animal cruelty case. Eight of the 30 dogs will go on to be re-homed, 22 will be euthanized.

An Orange County man will spend at least five years in prison after a jury found him guilty of dogfighting and others crimes Wednesday.

Daniel Isiah Crew, 42, was found guilty of 11 counts of dogfighting, three counts of felony cruelty to animals, 14 counts or misdemeanor cruelty to animals and two counts of restraining dogs in a cruel manner.

He was sentenced to a minimum of five years and a maximum of 10 1/2 years in prison with a three-year probationary period after his release, during which he will not be allowed to own any dogs.

“My heart pains for the photos I saw of these dogs,” Superior Court Judge Carl Fox said. “I have a dog. I walk my dog every morning.”

Crew apologized but did not admit to dogfighting. His attorney Robert Myrick said he will appeal Wednesday’s verdict.

“I am sorry for what I did,” Crew said in court. “I was just trying to breed my dogs.”

Bite wounds, scars

Crew was charged with 30 counts of dogfighting and other crimes in March 2018 after authorities seized 30 dogs, parts of an alleged dog-fighting pit and treadmills for exercising the dogs on the property at 9316 N.C. 57 in northern Orange County.

Of the 30 dogs seized, 18 were classified as dangerous because of bite wounds, scars or other warning signs and were euthanized under state law. Four other dogs did not pass behavioral evaluations conducted by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Those 22 were euthanized, or killed by lethal injection.

The remaining eight dogs were transferred to three animal shelters and over the next year adopted into new homes, The News & Observer previously reported.

