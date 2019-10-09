State uncovers $210,035 in double billing, unnecessary parts that Chapel Hill bought

The state auditor’s office, acting on a tip, has uncovered $210,035 the town of Chapel Hill paid to a vendor over 15 months for parts that were not needed or didn’t fit the town’s vehicles and equipment.

The vendor has repaid the town $134,112.10 for the improper charges and fired an employee accused of altering work orders and submitting false invoices to the town’s fleet management division, Town Manager Maurice Jones said Tuesday in an email to the Town Council.

The town, based on the repayment and other changes, renewed the vendor’s contract for one year in June, he said.

“The contract is the most cost effective and efficient method for the Town to purchase parts,” Jones said. “Prior to expiration of the contract, Town staff will evaluate the benefit of continued contracted parts management with this parts vendor and provide a report and recommendation to the Town Manager’s Office.”

A report from the Office of the State Auditor also blamed the town’s invoicing system and the failure of the town’s fleet manager to adequately check invoices against work orders.

The fleet management division is responsible for purchasing, maintaining and replacing the town’s vehicles, including trucks, buses and equipment, and for its refueling facility.

The auditor’s report found that an employee working for the vendor had billed the town for parts that were not requested, added charges to the invoices for parts that were requested, and created duplicate invoices for the same work orders, the report stated.

The invoices were filed with the town between January 2016 and March 2017, the report noted. Most of the charges were for parts that did not fit vehicles owned by the town, it said.

The town and vendor are reviewing additional invoices worth about $76,000, Jones said. The vendor will be asked to repay those charges if they also are improper, and the review period could be expanded if necessary, he said.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is considering whether criminal charges are warranted, the report said.

Jones said the investigation was not made public until this week, because the state auditor’s office asked the town to wait until its report was published.

Chapel Hill hired the “local vendor,” who was not named in the report, in 2012 through the National Joint Powers Alliance, a national cooperative that works with governments and other members to source competitively priced contract work.

Jones said other area towns have a similar arrangement with the vendor but did not name them.

The employee who was fired operated an on-site parts store at the town’s Public Works Department until the spring of 2017, when the employee was promoted to another position with the vendor, Jones said. The vendor fired the employee in February 2018, he said.

Another employee of the vendor has been managing the parts store since 2017 and helped with the state auditor’s investigation, he said.

Several changes have been made to prevent future problems, he said, including a requirement that the town’s fleet manager and fleet service adviser confirm each work order has a corresponding invoice and that the total charge is correct. Fleet management staff and mechanics also must document and sign for each part that is ordered and used.

The state auditor’s report noted that the fleet manager only performed a cursory review of the monthly bill before, because he “trusted the parts vendor employee responsible for the invoicing.” The monthly bill generally included about 100 invoices, the report said.

Another change will allow only one invoice to be submitted for each work order, unless some of the work is outsourced to a service provider. The town in the future also could consider using software to streamline the parts ordering system and additional audits of the vendor’s invoices.