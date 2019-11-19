Health technology firm with 400 jobs to make home on Chapel Hill’s Franklin Street

The Carolina Ale House closed in 2017 after a short run at 415 W. Franklin St. in Chapel Hill. N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper and town officials announced a new plan for the site on Nov. 19, 2019.

A new company that says good health doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated will make its primary home in downtown Chapel Hill, Gov. Roy Cooper and others announced Tuesday.

Well Dot Inc. says it combines data and artificial intelligence to simplify healthy living and access to care, while saving companies money.

The company chose Chapel Hill over Boston for a 400-job, $3.1 million headquarters, officials said. It is currently based in Chapel Hill and Newton, Massachusetts, and has offices in Minneapolis and New York City,

The state will provide nearly $3.9 million in incentives, with the town of Chapel Hill and Orange County adding $981,000.

Well Dot’s AI-driven “Health Engine” engages with a company’s employees through a phone-based app, sending them reminders, offering clinical and behavioral health tools, and connecting them with services and on-demand health experts. Employees also can take advantage of expertly designed, personalized 21-day health journeys with rewards and hints along the way.

Well co-founder and CEO Gary Loveman is a former CEO for Caesars Entertainment Corp. and president of consumer health at the insurer Aetna Inc. Well co-founder and chief operating officer David Werry also worked for Aetna.

Loveman told Bloomberg in a recent report that Well’s model is different from other tech models, because it helps clients navigate their health care plans, as well as their health concerns. The company’s team includes experts in health care, consumer marketing, technology, artificial intelligence and customer engagement.

Well launched in February and signed its first corporate client this year. It just finished raising $25 million in seed money, including from venture capital firm General Catalyst, Silicon Valley investor John Doerr and a subsidiary of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina. It has offices in Minneapolis and New York City.

The company’s primary office will be at 419 W. Franklin St., in the former Carolina Ale House.. It will eventually expand into the building down the street that houses the Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau, county commissioners Chair Penny Rich said.

Property history

Before the Carolina Ale House opened, the former Yates Motor Co. building stood vacant for most of a decade.

In 2011, Occupy movement protesters and anarchists broke in and briefly held the building Chapel Hill Police Department tactical officers with rifles raided the building, arresting seven people. The raid ignited public outcry, months of debate and changes in Police Department policies.

The building is owned by Joe Riddle, a Fayetteville real estate investor and UNC alumnus who owns four adjacent parcels, including public parking lots leased to the town of Chapel Hill.

Riddle paid $1.675 million for the Yates Motor Co. property in 2004, but his planned mix of high-end retail and residential uses fell through. County land records show the property is assessed for tax purposes at $2 million, more than double its 2014 tax value.

The building opened in 1945 as Julian Caston Motor Co. and was sold to the Yates family in 1955. New owners bought it in 1997 and changed the name to University Chrysler Plymouth. It’s been mostly vacant since 2003.

Riddle has said previously that he kept the building vacant while waiting for the right tenant to come along.

Parking deck plans

Parking has been a struggle for the town as it tries to attract new business, economic development officer Dwight Bassett has said. The Town Council will talk Wednesday about a possible new parking deck to serve West Franklin Street.

The council could ask the town manager to come back with financing options for a new deck and set a Feb. 12 hearing on a parking payment-in-lieu program that requires developers to provide parking or pay the town for future parking needs.

A new parking deck could cost at least $16 million, town staff reported. It is not clear if the owners of the West Franklin Street lots would be inclined to sell their land to the town.

A study found the town could need roughly 1,000 parking spaces downtown in the next decade. The most pressure is on East Franklin Street, where available public parking is 83% occupied and the town plans to add 100 spaces to the Wallace Parking Deck in the near future.

Public parking is still fairly available on West Franklin Street, where occupancy rates hover between 60% close to Carrboro and 68% to the east. One area proposed for a new West End Parking Deck, which could meet half of the future demand, runs between The Courtyard mixed-use development on South Roberson Street and 411 West restaurant on West Franklin Street.

An optional site would be directly behind The Courtyard shops and apartments. The town leases about 130 public parking spaces on those lots and has another 64 public parking spaces on a town-owned lot at 415 W. Franklin St. The council weighed developing 415 W. Franklin St. to include a parking deck before, but the proposed deal fell through.

“It’s going to be somewhat painful, because we’re going to lose those parking places during that time period, so we’ll be coming up with some really creative approaches to how we can short-term add some spaces on street or otherwise to fulfill this need,” Bassett said.

Bassett told the Council Committee on Economic Sustainability in September that adding 455 spaces in a West End Parking Deck could support 300,000 square feet of retail, 100,000 square feet of office space or 325 apartments.

What’s next

The Chapel Hill Town Council meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Chapel Hill Town Hall, 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.