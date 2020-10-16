Hillsborough’s historic Colonial Inn was almost demolished. Here’s how it looks now.

A historic inn, once feared lost to neglect and time, will reopen its doors to guests next month in downtown Hillsborough.

Reservations are being taken now for weddings and other events at the Colonial Inn, at 153 W. King St., co-owner Justin Fejfar said. General manager Elise Tyler is planning for a grand opening in November.

So many people have shared a story about the 182-year-old inn or a special connection to it since they bought the property two years ago, Tyler said.

“We want that to be the memories they can have again,” she said. “It’s such a special place, and it has such a special place in so many people’s hearts for all these different reasons.”

The 10,000-square-foot, two-story inn was built in 1838 as the Orange Hotel to serve boarders and travelers conducting business in the county seat of Hillsborough. It passed through several owners and names — Strayhorn’s Hotel, Occoneechee Hotel, Corbinton Inn — before being dubbed the Colonial Inn in 1924.

From there, it expanded and prospered, adding a restaurant in the 1940s that attracted people from near and far.

17 years of neglect

But in 2001, the inn was closed and sold at auction to Chapel Hill businessman Francis Henry for $440,000. What followed was 17 years of neglect as Henry bickered with the town over how to save the inn and then sought to tear it down.

By 2018, the town had begun eminent domain proceedings when a group of investors stepped forward. They paid Henry $880,000 for the property, with plans to seek state and federal tax credits for the work.

Since then, the inn’s kitchen has been demolished and its former dining room gutted to the foundation. Many of the ancient beams, some of which had cracked, have been braced, said Fejfar, a partner in Allied DevCorp LLC, which owns the inn.

“Once we got it uncovered, it was (like) holy smokes,” Fejfar said. “It was a lot of ad-libbing as we were going through, figuring out where the problems are and addressing them as we came across them.”

They drafted nine different plans before finding the right one. In the end, the project cost $2.9 million — about 15% over budget — but “turned out almost exactly as we envisioned it,” he said.

The inn is not perfect — the floor slopes in places and at least one door frame is out of square — but “it is what it is, it’s the character of the building,” Tyler said.

“It’s moved and changed over so many years. It predates all of us. I very much hope it will outlive all of us,” she said.

Renovating the inn

The first step was uncovering the bones, from massive oak beams to exposed brick fireplaces and a stone support that may date to the original tavern built in the 1700s. A window frame and other parts of the cabin also remain part of the inn, Tyler said.

A pair of narrow, wooden doors welcome guests at the center of a rough flagstone porch lined with 10 pairs of tall white columns. The second-story balcony lining the front facade catches the breeze and offers guests a memorable view of West King Street.

The bones remain true, but they’re now clothed in velour, comfort and a touch of glam.

The lobby and the bar — the oldest sections — hug a central staircase that despite its age only has one step that creaks. The seating options are intimate, from custom-made, navy blue booths to deep-seated wingback chairs.

The front desk and the bar are handcrafted from reclaimed wood, and the brass bar top will weather as it is exposed to the oil in customers’ hands and the acidity in their drinks, Tyler said.

Gone is the patriotic wallpaper and the Colonial-style lighting, replaced by a grand ballroom with marble floors and a signature chandelier featuring crystal-encrusted “wedding bands.” In other rooms, lights sparkle through teardrop crystals, opaque panels and curvaceous gold pendants.

Just off the ballroom floor is one of two kitchens, outfitted for caterers and special events staff. The inn will offer ticket-only Sunday brunches and Thursday dinners, Tyler said, with food based on the 1972 Colonial Inn Cookbook.

Another kitchen and several guest rooms lie upstairs, including a luxury, honeymoon suite with a heated jacuzzi. A stone patio links the inn to a new guest wing with 22 more rooms and a lush lawn for weddings, parties and friendly gatherings.

The transformation continues to slow onlookers along King Street, Tyler said.

“There’s just something magnetic about this building,” she said. “It just pulls you in, and I am not any different. … I looked in the window just like everybody else.”

Business, art partnerships

None of the owners, who hail from other places, had a connection with the inn, Tyler said, but they share a vision for its future and for its role in downtown Hillsborough.

They’ve reached out to nearby restaurants, retailers and service providers about offering guest experiences, whether it’s a yoga class or a manicure and a glass of wine, or coupons that can introduce visitors to a business they might not have considered.

A phone booth near the inn’s front door will become a rotating display cabinet promoting a variety of businesses.

Fejfar compared the ambiance they want to the second-story porches and front stoops in New Orleans.

“Instead of being a dark street, once you get past Nomad (restaurant), I think that whole block is really just going to come alive,” Fejfar said.

An Art Initiative also will showcase Hillsborough’s creative side. They worked with the Hillsborough Arts Council to select the first 35 artists whose works will be featured and for sale at the inn, Tyler said.

“It’s just a way that we can allow people who are traveling to the inn to see the art, enjoy it as their first look at Hillsborough, and plus, we get beautiful wall decorations and something that’s always changing and interesting, so you always have a reason to come back,” Tyler said.

For younger visitors, the inn’s employees are painting small wooden cars reminiscent of the nearby Occoneechee Speedway. The cars will be hidden around the property, and smaller versions will be available for the children to take home as souvenirs, she said.

“We want that connection. We’re putting all of these things in place … to really let people know we care about you, and we really think that that is the heartbeat of Hillsborough,” Tyler said. “We just want to embody as much as possible and partner with as many people as we can in order to make it evident that that’s what we’re here to do.”

Grand opening, reservations

You can book an event or learn more about the Colonial Inn by emailing the owners at thecolonialinnhillsborough@gmail.com

A grand opening has been scheduled tentatively for Nov. 12-14. Depending on COVID-19 restrictions, the event could offer intimate tours to groups of 15 people at a time, as well as food, cocktails and stories about the Inn and the renovations.