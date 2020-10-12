Robert Seymour, NC social justice leader, pastor, advocate for elderly, dies at 95

The Rev. Robert E. Seymour Jr., a longtime voice for civil rights and pastor at Chapel Hill’s Olin T. Binkley Memorial Baptist Church, died Sunday at the age of 95.

Seymour was a lifelong advocate for change in the church, pushing for a stronger role for women and the integration of schools, congregations and community life. He served as the senior pastor at Binkley Baptist Church for 29 years before retiring in 1988 to the role of pastor emeritus.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

The native of Greenwood, South Carolina, was born July 13, 1925. As a young man, he enrolled at The Citadel military college “in deference to his father’s wishes,” according to a UNC libraries biography, but chose to become a chaplain after joining the Navy.

In 1945, Seymour graduated from Duke University with a bachelor’s degree, followed by a master’s degree from Yale Divinity School in 1948. In 1955, he earned his doctorate from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

Seymour already was a voice for equal rights for women and for minorities. After the landmark Brown vs. Board of Education school desegregation decision in 1954, he submitted an unsuccessful resolution at the N.C. State Baptist Convention calling for integration of the state’s Baptist colleges.

Despite opposition from the Baptist leadership, Seymour persisted with his push to integrate the colleges at both the state and Southern Baptist conventions. He was isolated by church leaders as a maverick, according to author Elaine Allen Lechtreck in her book, “Southern White Ministers and the Civil Rights Movement.”

Seymour’s path as a pastor first took him to Myers Park Baptist Church in Charlotte — regarded as a liberal congregation at that time, he told Chapel Hill Magazine in a 2015 interview. His next post was at the more conservative Warrenton Baptist Church in Warren County, noth of Louisburg, followed by a stint at Mars Hill Baptist Church, located in a small college town in western North Carolina.

It was there that he met Pearl Francis, the church’s organist and his future wife.

In 1959, the young couple moved to Chapel Hill when Seymour accepted the position as pastor at the newly formed Binkley Baptist Church, which then met on UNC’s campus. Pearl Seymour became the church’s organist.

Friendship with UNC Coach Dean Smith

Under Seymour’s leadership, Binkley expanded its focus on church membership to people from diverse Christian faiths and walks of life. But its open membership and baptism policies conflicted with the Southern Baptist tradition, leading the church to align with the American Baptist Churches.

Seymour himself took part in small acts of civil disobedience as his role in the Civil Rights movement grew, joining young protesters in front of the Colonial Drug Store on Franklin Street for the 1960s sit-ins and encouraging white residents to join Black friends at local restaurants for dinner.

In 1962, Seymour joined then-UNC assistant basketball coach Dean Smith and a Black theology student for dinner one night at The Pines restaurant, which was popular with the basketball team. The restaurant was not integrated — nor would it be until 1964 — local sports commentator Art Chansky told WUNC in an interview.

“They served them because they knew Dean would go back and tell [head coach] Frank McGuire and Mcguire would have pulled all his business out of The Pines,” Chansky said.

The long friendship between pastor and coach started at Binkley in 1959, but the men also shared a desire to advance social justice. In 1967, Seymour encouraged Smith to break another barrier by recruiting Charlie Scott, the university’s first Black basketball player who would lead the team to two NCAA Final Fours.

In 2004, Smith wrote in the foreword to one of Seymour’s books, “When Life Becomes Worthwhile: A Christian Perspective,” about the influence that his friend and pastor wielded from the pulpit.

“His preaching always succeeded brilliantly in what many pastors try to do: comfort the guilty and make guilty the comfortable,” Smith wrote. “But what I think really makes Bob’s sermons special is that, as you hear or read them, you feel like you are being ministered to rather than preached at.”

In 2015, Seymour eulogized his friend at a Smith Center funeral by challenging the crowd to live lives of courage and compassion.

“How do we honor him?” Seymour said. “Dare we hold up our lives against this man’s life, as we see his virtues, his values, his goodness, his generosity, his kindness to everyone? My friends, we honor Dean Smith when we support the civil rights for every human being. We honor his memory by never allowing athletics to eclipse academics.”

Seymour’s leadership also was felt across the Chapel Hill and Carrboro communities.

In 1963, he joined a group of women to found the Inter-Faith Council for Social Service, a ministry that still provides food, clothing and housing help to Orange County’s low-income and homeless residents. Seymour was the group’s founding president for seven years.

Encouraged Chapel Hill’s 1st Black mayor

He encouraged others, including friend Howard Lee to run for political office. Lee was elected Chapel Hill’s first Black mayor in 1969 and then to the state Senate in 1990, where he served for 13 years.

The church’s outreach also grew under Seymour’s leadership, increasing missions to other countries and bringing recreation and child care programs to Chapel Hill’s poorest neighborhoods. He became a regular “Village Voices” columnist for The Chapel Hill News.

Seymour remained active in his later years, working with organizations, such as People of Faith Against the Death Penalty, and advocating for Chapel Hill to preserve its local and Civil Rights history by opening a new museum in the historic Town Hall on West Rosemary Street.

The IFC and its Community Kitchen currently occupy the building while a new FoodFirst center is being built in Carrboro. The town has not made a decision about how the building could be used after the IFC moves out.

Seymour and his wife also advocated for elder care issues, helping with the Charles House Center for Community Eldercare expansion to Carol Woods in 2015. The Charles House was founded in 1990 in a private Carrboro home. In 2007, the couple was honored with the opening of the county’s second senior center, the Robert and Pearl Seymour Center, on Homestead Road in Chapel Hill.

Seymour remained the primary caregiver for his wife in her long battle with dementia after they moved to Carol Woods in 2001. Pearl Seymour died in 2011, after 55 years of marriage.

The Seymours are survived by their son Rob, daughter Frances and their grandchildren.