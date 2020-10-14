Chapel Hill family plans vigil for NC college student missing in California

The family of a college freshman missing in California since Sept. 30 will hold a vigil for her Thursday at Southern Village in Chapel Hill.

There will be limited space for the vigil on the Southern Village Green, located on Market Street, but the vigil also will be streamed live on Facebook. The vigil starts at 4 p.m. with a slideshow, following by remarks from family and friends and an open microphone for anyone who wants to speak.

“This Vigil is intended to bring together those who know Sydney to celebrate their love for her and talk about the help needed to keep up the momentum to find Sydney and bring her home,” the family said in a news release issued Wednesday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The family also is planning a vigil for Sydney West in California’s Bay Area.

Sydney West was last seen Sept. 30 near the Golden Gate Bridge, the San Francisco Police Department said. It’s a popular park for cyclists, joggers and visitors on the San Francisco coast. A family member reported her missing, police said.

West, 19, moved from Chapel Hill to the University of California at Berkeley in August. Her case has received national attention as her family has called on the public to help find their missing daughter.

On Oct. 9. Jay and Kimberly West issued a video appeal for help finding their daughter.

“We love Sydney,” Jay West said in the video released by the sheriff’s office. “We miss Sydney, and we want more than anything for her to be found safe and brought back to our home.”

Southern Village vigil details

Anyone planning to attend Thursday’s vigil in person is asked to wear a face mask, bring hand sanitizer and bring low chairs or blankets to sit on. Each family will be assigned a pod — a painted 9-foot by 8-foot area of grass for up to five people — to help maintain physical distance.

More information about the search for Sydney West can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/FindSydneyWest or on Instagram at find_sydney_west.