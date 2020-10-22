Orange County clears way for big industrial park outside Hillsborough

The Orange County commissioners paved the way Tuesday night for the Research Triangle Logistics Park to be built on the southeastern corner of N.C. 86 and Interstate 40 just outside Hillsborough.

The 6-1 zoning approval will let developer Terra Equity Inc. build a 2.3 million square-foot project aimed at attracting warehouse, light industry and research companies. That’s about twice the square footage of The Streets at Southpoint mall in Durham.

Commissioner Renee Price voted no, questioning the need for an access road planned for the property.

Development officials have said the $150 million project could generate up to 1,500 jobs, down from an initial forecast of 4,500 jobs. Terra Equity, a division of Louisville, Kentucky-based Barrister Commercial Group, has not identified any tenants yet, attorney Michael Birch has said.

There was no public comment Tuesday night because commissioners had already received comment Oct. 15..

Dorosin said the developers touting they would not be building in a 100-year flood plain on the property is not big deal because they legally couldn’t anyway, “Not building in a floodplain is not a concession,” he said.

The applicant agreed to a 120-foot setback for structures, according to county staff, and a 50-foot setback for driveways and access roads from Davis Road. No parking will be allowed within 120 feet of Davis Road and no structure fronting Davis Road will be built over 40 feet tall. A planned water tower must not exceed 90 feet.

The three properties include one just over 90 acres, one just over 60 acres and one 12 acres, for a total of about 161 acres. The developer has agreed to leave 30% of space on the properties open, according to county staff.

The county has planned for the last 40 years to develop the land, most of which lies in the 637-acre Hillsborough Economic Development District. UNC Hospitals Hillsborough Campus and the Waterstone neighborhood are about a mile north.

All site plans will also be reviewed by the town of Hillsborough.

County staff determined the project would not create the need for additional funding for county services. The applicant paid for costs associated with advertising, including the public hearing notice and mailings.