Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools names new superintendent

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro school board on Monday night announced Virginia school administrator Nyah Hamlett will be its next superintendent Jan. 1.

Hamlett was chosen from 36 candidates, from 14 states and territories, the school district announced in a news release.

“The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education unanimously and enthusiastically supports the selection of Dr. Nyah Hamlett as our next superintendent,” board Chair Mary Ann Wolf said in the release. “We are certain that Dr. Hamlett’s demonstrated commitment to equity, communication, and transparency makes her selection a strong choice for our schools and our community.”

Hamlett has more than 16 years of experience in Virginia schools and has been chief of staff for Loudoun County Public Schools since 2019, advising the superintendent and helping to lead the district’s equity efforts.

The Loudoun County school district is the third largest in Virginia with more than 81,000 students in 95 schools. By comparison the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools has more than 12,000 students in 20 schools, according to the Public School Review website.

Before Loudoun County, Hamlett spent 12 years with the Henrico County Public Schools, at both the school and central office levels, ultimately working for five years as assistant superintendent for instructional support, according to the news release. She began her career as a special education teacher in the Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

Hamlett has a bachelor’s degree in speech-language pathology and audiology from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. She has two master’s degrees in K-12 reading and educational leadership from Regent University in Virginia Beach, and a doctorate in educational policy, planning, and leadership from The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.

