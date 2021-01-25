Campus Y on UNC-Chapel Hill campus defaced by anti-Semitic, racist vandalism

The Old Well on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus is without its usual spring-time visitors on the evening of April 1, 2020. University campuses across North Carolina closed in March to prevent the spread of COVID-19. jwall@newsobserver.com

A UNC-Chapel Hill campus building that houses social justice groups was vandalized with anti-Semitic symbols, university officials said Monday.

Offices in the Campus Y — a division of Student Affairs that centers on civil and human rights — were defaced by someone who unlawfully entered the building over the Jan. 23-24 weekend, officials said.

Anti-Semitic symbols were left on offices, and a racial epithet was written on a whiteboard, the university said. The incident was reported to UNC Police, who have identified a suspect and issued two warrants for arrest.

“Hateful vandalism is not acceptable anywhere on our campus, but this breach of an established organization that promotes equality and justice is particularly egregious,” Provost Robert A. Blouin and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Amy Johnson said in a statement.

The News & Observer contacted UNC Police and the Campus Y for comment, but neither responded by the time of publication.

The university has seen similar vandalism before.

In April 2019, campus police charged two people with vandalism and racial intimidation after they defaced a monument and art exhibit, The N&O reported. They were sentenced to 200 hours of community service and a $500 fine.

Later that same year, a campus residence hall was defaced with racist, sexist, and anti-Semitic speech, according to a University statement.