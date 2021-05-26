Carrboro mayor to step down at end of year to explore ‘what comes next’

Lydia Lavelle was elected mayor of Carrboro, NC, in 2013.

Carrboro Mayor Lydia Lavelle announced Wednesday she will not run for another term and will step down as mayor in December after eight years.

“It has been a great honor to serve Carrboro, the town I consider the most progressive in North Carolina,” she said in a news release. With the support of this small-but-mighty community and the hard work of my colleagues on the Town Council, we have translated Carrboro’s progressive reputation into leadership and action on important statewide issues.”

During her time in office, Carrboro has condemned anti-immigrant policies, prioritized racial equity initiatives, and pursued policies and practices addressing climate change, she said.

Before she leaves office, Lavelle said she will be helping local businesses emerge from losses and closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. She and the Town Council also have to replace Town Manager David Andrews, who is retiring at the end of July.

“To everything there is a season, and I look forward to exploring what comes next,” she said.

The filing period for people who want to run for Carrboro mayor and Town Council runs from noon July 2 through noon Friday, July 16. In addition to the mayor, three of the six council seats are up for election this year.

