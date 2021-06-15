Hillsborough water, sewer customers will pay more this year, but town may cut tax rate

Hillsborough water and sewer customers would pay more to fund over $25 million in repairs and upgrades in this year’s proposed budget, but some town residents would see lower property tax bills.

The $25.6 million operating budget restructures town positions, eliminating the human resources director/town clerk, public works director and fire marshal, and adding a facilities coordinator and two analysts.

It unfreezes a planning technician job that Town Manager Eric Peterson called “essential” for the restructuring to work and to prepare for planning director and Assistant Town Manager Margaret Hauth’s retirement in 2023.

Town employees would get a 3.25% raise.

Water rates could rise by 4.5% in each of the next three years to pay for ongoing projects, plus to set money aside for pending projects. Sewer rates also could increase by 2% this year, followed by 3% in 2022 and 4% in 2023.

The Hillsborough town budget is available for review at tinyurl.com/2ns9ecce. The board could adopt the final budget June 28.

The adopted budget would take effect on July 1.

Water and sewer projects

Hillsborough water and sewer rates are already some of the highest in the Triangle, with the typical in-town customer paying $57.37 a month and an out-of-town customer paying $111.87.

The rate increases have been planned for some time to pay for water and sewer system projects, including new fire hydrants and valves, water lines and water plant filters, and to complete the $14.5 million West Fork Eno Reservoir expansion.

The second-biggest project includes $10 million worth of maintenance, repairs and upgrades to the town’s wastewater collection system. The town also could pay $7 million to update the Eno River Pump Station, the largest of two sewer pump stations feeding the wastewater plant.

The town has decades-old facilities and equipment, including the Eno River station, which exceeds capacity during high flow, Peterson said. The station is “in such a state that an entirely new station must be constructed soon,” he said.

The Adron Thompson water and sewer facility on Dimmocks Mill Road also has “serious deficiencies” and could cost about $2 million to repair and upgrade, he said.

While the town could have $800,000 in American Recovery Plan Act money for the work, that’s not enough, Peterson noted, and there are over $5 million in critical repairs not yet funded, including for the U.S. 70 Business water main that carries emergency water from Durham.

Peterson recommended hiring a financial planner to examine how to best meet water and sewer needs. The town also is analyzing its water and sewer capacity, which will help determine where the town grows and provides services in the future.

“Those needs on top of the already large debt expenses for the wastewater treatment plant upgrade and the soon to be completed West Fork Reservoir expansion project put further pressure on Hillsborough’s already high water and sewer rates,” Peterson said.

Property taxes

The budget also recommends a “revenue neutral” tax rate of 56.7 cents per $100 in assessed property value following the county’s revaluation this year.

The revenue neutral rate lowers the current tax rate of 62 cents but, because of rising property tax values, brings in the same amount of money as the town received last year.

The town tax bill this year for the owner of a $300,000 home would be $1,701.

Hillsborough property owners also pay a county tax rate, which could be set this year at 81.87 cents per $100 in property value. That would generate an additional county tax bill of $2,456.10 for a $300,000 home.

A penny on Hillsborough’s tax rate brings in $150,000 for the town.