Governor names Carrboro, school board leader Broun to district court judge’s seat

Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Orange County attorney Joal Broun to a district court judgeship, his office announced Thursday.

A former member of the Carrboro Town Council and a Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education member, Broun will serve in Judicial District 15B, which covers Chatham and Orange counties.

“Joal is an experienced leader who will serve our state and its people with distinction,” Cooper said in a statement. “I’m pleased to appoint her to the bench.”

Broun, a 1983 Wake Forest graduate who also received her law degree from the school in 1986, fills the seat vacated by Beverly Scarlett, who held the position since 2007.

Most recently director of the lobbying compliance division in the N.C. Secretary of State’s office, Broun previously was associate general counsel for the N.C. Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement and general counsel in the Secretary of State’s office.



Profile Image of Steve Wiseman
Steve Wiseman
Steve Wiseman has covered Duke athletics since 2010 for the Durham Herald-Sun and Raleigh News & Observer. He placed second in both beat writing and breaking news in the 2019 Associated Press Sports Editors national contest. Previously, Steve worked for The State (Columbia, SC), Herald-Journal (Spartanburg, S.C.), The Sun Herald (Biloxi, Miss.), Charlotte Observer and Hickory (NC) Daily Record covering beats including the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, University of South Carolina athletics and the S.C. General Assembly. He’s won numerous state-level press association awards. Steve graduated from Illinois State University in 1989.
