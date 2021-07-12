Possible wolf hybrid dogs on the loose. Orange County officials urge caution.

Orange County Animal Services is looking for four dogs, presumed to be wolf-German shepherd hybrids, that escaped from an enclosure in northern Orange County. This is one of the other dogs that already has been captured. Contributed

Orange County officials are cautioning residents to keep an eye out for four large dogs presumed to be wolf and German shepherd hybrids that are on the loose.

The dogs were among several that recently escaped from their enclosure in the Cedar Grove community north of Hillsborough, Orange County Animal Services officials said in a news release. Some have been captured and are being kept at the animal shelter on Eubanks Road, they said.

Animal services officials have not confirmed whether the dogs are wolf hybrids, they said. There also is no indication that the dogs have attacked people, animals or livestock. However, officials said, they may become aggressive if confronted by people.

Animal Control officers have set traps in the Cedar Grove area.

Anyone who sees the dogs is asked to call Orange County Animal Control at 919-942-7387, option 1.

Do not try to capture or confine the dogs, animal services officials said.

Animal Control also is asking people not to feed the dogs or interfere with the traps that have been set.

Wolf hybrids cannot be kept as pets in Orange County and are not able to receive an approved rabies vaccine, officials said. North Carolina, however, is one of four states that don’t have statewide rules on who can keep an exotic animal, such as a wolf, as a pet.

It’s not clear yet what will happen to the dogs when they are captured, but Animal Services is looking at possible places for them to go after they are captured, they said.

“No outcome has been determined for the dogs at this time. The safety of these animals and the safety of the public are of the highest priority in this case,” officials said in the release. “These dogs are not currently available for adoption or foster to the general public and it is highly unlikely that they will ever be made available in that way.”