More sports, including a soccer stadium, will be pushed to boost tourism in Wake

The creation of more sports facilities — including the construction of a Major League Soccer Stadium — in Wake County were some of the key recommendations in a newly unveiled tourism plan.
A stadium regardless of its location is needed for Wake County, according to the plan, and could also host more than 75 events including other sporting events, entertainment-related events and small conferences and meetings.
MLS planned to add two new cities in 2017 and while Raleigh fought for one of the two spots, it was ultimately unsuccessful. A stadium — proposed for state-owned land in downtown — would be critical to landing a team.
The Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau unveiled its new strategic plan during a press conference and luncheon Thursday morning.
Other sports-related recommendations include the construction of a 100,000-to-150,000-square-foot indoor sports complex that could include more than a dozen courts and seat more than 4,000 fans and spectators. It would be used to host youth and amateur games and tournaments.
The plan also calls for the development of the Blue Ridge Corridor, an area of land that stretches down Blue Ridge Road which includes the North Carolina Museum of Art, UNC Rex Hospital and nearby PNC Arena and Carter-Finley Stadium. This could create an a “sports, entertainment, arts, scientific, medical and agricultural campus” including renovations to PNC Arena to attract more events.
But there is a catch to the recommendation. It should happen only if the Hurricanes extend their lease.
The overall goal of the plan? Draw in 21.7 million visitors annually in Wake County by 2028. For context, there were more than 16 million visitors who came to Wake County in 2017.
Here’s a look at some of the other key recommendations included in the more than 150-page report:
▪ Renovate and expand the Raleigh Convention Center to include more space and a “headquarters hotel” with at least 400 rooms.
▪ Figure out how to grow the area’s reputation around esports — usually video game competitions — and host gaming tournaments.
▪ Increasing the number of “signature events and festivals” plus traveling or permanent exhibits at area museums and cultural institutions.
▪ Increase international tourism with people visiting from Canada, parts of Europe, China and India.
▪ Add design elements and “unique visitor experiences” to projects within the county including Dix Park. These projects shouldn’t just be for the residents who live in the area, but a venue that an draw visitors.
