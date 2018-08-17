Raleigh officer who fired at SUV thought driver was trying to strike him, chief says

A police officer who fired shots Monday at a moving vehicle that had been reported stolen believed the driver was trying to strike him, according to a report from the Raleigh police chief.

Senior Officer J.C. Vucich fired two shots at the GMC Terrain as it was fleeing from a traffic stop near the intersection of Rock Quarry Road and Merrywood Drive after 4 p.m. Monday.

The incident, which drew criticism from witnesses who said the officer should not have fired a gun in a busy intersection during the afternoon commute, was detailed in a five-day report released Friday by Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown.

The Wake County District Attorney and the State Bureau of Investigation were notified about the incident. The SBI declined to investigate because no one was injured, the report says.

“The Raleigh Police Department Internal Affairs Unit is in the process of conducting a criminal investigation of the shooting and will present its findings to the Wake County District Attorney for review,” Deck-Brown wrote. “The Detective Division of the Raleigh Police Department is conducting an investigation into matters related to the theft of the vehicle involved in this incident. Additionally, the Office of Professional Standards of the Raleigh Police Department is conducting an administrative investigation into the incident.

Police have said Ronie Demitri Hyman, 22, of Addison Street in Raleigh was driving the SUV. An officer tried to stop the vehicle in the Southeast Raleigh intersection, and Vucich shot at it as it fled, according to the report.

A roughly 12-minute police chase ensued, ending on Western Boulevard near the campus of N.C. State University.

Hyman has been charged with vehicle theft, felony fleeing to elude police, failing to stop after a property-damage accident and reckless driving.