Downtown Raleigh residents are in favor of the electric scooters, according to a survey

More than 70 percent of Downtown Raleigh residents are in favor of the new electric scooters but a majority also want some sort of local rules to regulate them, according to a new survey.

Downtown Living Advocates — a citizen group focused on issues impacting downtown Raleigh residents — released the results of a survey asking people who live, work and visit downtown what they think about the scooters.

“We were overwhelmed,” said Jim Belt, co-founder of Downtown Living Advocates. “We never had a response this quick.”

The electric scooters appeared on the streets of downtown Raleigh during the summer spurring mixed reactions from city leaders and members of the public. The scooters top out at speeds at 15 mph, are meant to be ridden in the streets or bike lanes and used with a helmet. Riders are able to use an app to unlock the scooters and it costs $1 per ride plus 15-cents per minute. When riders are done, the scooters are meant to be parked out of the way on the sidewalk, but not blocking the pedestrian path.





SIGN UP

People are interested in the scooters because they appeared overnight without any warning prompting vastly different opinions and approaches about what to do with them, Belt said.

“It’s just so unusual to have something not announced and just happen and you notice it,” he said. “And everyone started having opinions on them.”





In all, nearly 1,800 people were surveyed with a majority living or working in downtown Raleigh. Here are snapshot from the survey results:





69 percent (1,211 respondents) were favorable or very favorable of the scooters while 11 percent (188) were neutral and 20 percent (358) were unfavorable or very unfavorable toward the electric scooters.





60 percent of respondents have ridden a scooter with 72 percent people reporting a more favorable opinion of the scooters after riding them. And people who have ridden them several times have a more positive view of the scooters.

88 percent of the 1,381 respondents with favorable or neutral opinions of scooters thought they improved the connectivity between downtown and surrounding neighborhoods while 79 percent liked they offered an “emission-free transportation alternative.” Nearly 80 percent of that same group said they were fun and 75 percent said it added to Raleigh’s “cool” factor.

Only 5 percent of survey takers wanted the city to outright ban the scooters with challenges created for pedestrians on sidewalks, irresponsible riders leaving them places and a “general feeling that they are unsafe” listed as the key concerns.

The California-based scooter company called Bird didn’t coordinate with the city to launch in Raleigh and is known for appearing without warning or permission throughout the country. Raleigh leaders asked the city’s transportation department to come up with rules to regulate the scooters and then said the scooters have to comply with those regulations within 60 days or face being banned.

Anna Johnson; 919-829-4807; @anna_m_johnson