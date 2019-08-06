Crews search for 15-year-old girl who disappeared swimming in Falls Lake

Know these water safety tips as weather warms With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple agencies were searching for a missing swimmer at Falls Lake on Tuesday night.

The unnamed 15-year-old girl went missing around 6 p.m. at the lake near New Light and Ghoston roads, WRAL and WNCN reported.

Two adults who the station said tried to save her were taken to Rex Hospital in Raleigh with non-life threatening injuries, WRAL reported.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.