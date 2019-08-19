Half-way done. Wake County leaders approve tourism money for PNC Arena, other projects

North Carolina FC owner discusses new Southeast Raleigh stadium proposal Steve Malik, owner of the soccer team North Carolina FC, and developer John Kane say they have a new site in downtown Southeast Raleigh for a soccer stadium, that aims to eventually land a franchise in Major League Soccer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Steve Malik, owner of the soccer team North Carolina FC, and developer John Kane say they have a new site in downtown Southeast Raleigh for a soccer stadium, that aims to eventually land a franchise in Major League Soccer.

PNC Arena and the Raleigh Convention Center are two of the projects guaranteed to receive tourism money under a new plan approved by Wake County leaders Monday.

Missing from the approved plan was dedicated money for a proposed soccer stadium south of downtown Raleigh. Instead it will compete against other organizations like Marbles Kids Museum and the North Carolina Museum of Art for a piece of $46.6 million.

Wake County and Raleigh leaders also want to jointly study whether the city can support a stadium and its potential impact on the surrounding property. The goal is to have that feasibility study done by December.

The Downtown South project, pitched by North Carolina FC owner Steve Malik and Raleigh developer John Kane, requested $330 million — $11 million per year for the next 30 years — from the city and county for the project.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 20,000-seat, outdoor stadium could be located on 55 acres around Penmarc Drive and South Saunders Street, and would be surrounded by private development. The stadium could hold other athletic, musical and community events, developers say.

The process to receive a portion of that $46.6 million in tourism money hasn’t been created yet, but Jessica Holmes, chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners, promised it would be transparent.

PNC Arena would get about $9 million per year until 2034 for improvements to the arena, which could include a rooftop bar, new restaurants and suites for “income-producing spaces.”

One of the priorities in the plan is an indoor sports complex, and the plan includes a competitive process for that type of facility.

The tourism money comes from Wake County’s room occupancy and prepared food and beverages taxes. The money can only be used for tourism-related projects.

The agreement also has to be approved by the Raleigh City Council. Raleigh leaders are expected to vote on the tourism money during their 1 p.m. meeting Tuesday.