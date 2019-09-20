Wake County
85-year-old man killed crossing Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh
Safety tips for pedestrians
An 85-year-old man was killed Thursday when police say he was hit by a car whose driver then fled the scene.
James Howard Camp was struck by a vehicle traveling south on the 9500 block of Falls of Neuse Road as he was crossing the road, a Raleigh Police Department news release said.
Officers were dispatched to the scene at 8:34 p.m.
Police ask anyone with information to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStopppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Comments