85-year-old man killed crossing Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh

An 85-year-old man was killed Thursday when police say he was hit by a car whose driver then fled the scene.

James Howard Camp was struck by a vehicle traveling south on the 9500 block of Falls of Neuse Road as he was crossing the road, a Raleigh Police Department news release said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at 8:34 p.m.

Police ask anyone with information to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStopppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.