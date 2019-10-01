Accused Cary strangler may testify in murder trial

SHARE COPY LINK

Brandon Lee, who has confessed to choking his mother to death, keeping her body on ice in a bathtub and then strangling his ex-girlfriend, may testify in his murder trial Tuesday.

Nearing the end of his weeklong trial, Lee has said he wishes to speak on the stand. Before a lunch break Tuesday, he asked Superior Court Judge Graham Shirley if he could be guaranteed a chance to speak last.

Shirley said no. As the prosecution has the burden of proof in the case, it can call witnesses to rebut Lee’s testimony.

A decision is expected at 2:30 p.m. when the jury returns.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Lee, 34 at the time of his arrest in 2015, strangled his mother out of anger over a lost job, a fed-up girlfriend and a sputtering life, the prosecution argued last week.

While Christa Lee’s body lay in the tub, her son then broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, choked her, then slept on her sofa overnight with Krystal Hylton dead on the floor, Assistant District Attorney Patrick Latour said in his opening statement last week.

Lee’s attorney, Jonathan Broun, said his client suffers from chronic alcoholism stemming from childhood trauma and depression.

A forensic psychiatrist testified Monday that Lee had witnessed domestic violence as a child, grown up among alcoholics and developed a severe drinking problem — losing jobs and running into legal trouble after blackouts.

A Cary police detective testified Tuesday that someone sent messages from Hylton’s phone a day after she was killed, including, “Hey, Billy. It’s Brandon. I’ve done the unimaginable. ... Mom’s in the tub. ... Krystal’s here on the floor. ... This is serious. This is no joke. It’s all over.”

LISTEN TO OUR DAILY BRIEFING: Here's how to listen to our Daily Briefing on your favorite smart speakers and podcast playlists.