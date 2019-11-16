Police investigate fatal shooting at North Raleigh nightclub early Saturday morning

Raleigh police say they are investigating a homicide that began with a shooting outside a North Raleigh nightclub. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police say a man reportedly shot in the parking lot outside a nightclub on New Hope Church Road early Saturday morning later died at the hospital.

Police say they received a call at 2:18 a.m. about gunshots in the parking lot of Mambo 69, near the corner of New Hope Church and Atlantic Avenue. When they got there, police couldn’t find anyone who had been hit by gunfire.

Then at 3:05 a.m., WakeMed notified police that a man had arrived at the hospital’s main campus off New Bern Avenue with a gunshot wound. The man later died.

Police have not released the man’s name or any other details about the shooting, other than to indicate that they think the man was shot at the nightclub. They ask anyone with information that might help their investigation to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357 or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

There have been two other fatal shootings at Mambo 69 in recent years. A 40-year-old man was killed in a shooting at the bar in June 2014, and a 22-year woman died after she and a man were shot there in August 2016.