Raleigh makes history with its new city manager

Raleigh has picked its next city manager from within.

Marchell Adams-David, one of Raleigh’s three assistant city managers, has been selected to succeed City Manager Ruffin Hall at the start of 2021. Hall announced in August he’d retire at the end of the year.

She’ll be the first woman and first African American to serve in the city’s top position.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced the news Tuesday afternoon.

“During the interview process, it quickly became clear that Marchell — who has served as an assistant city manager here for seven years — was uniquely positioned to lead our city,” Baldwin said. “She has an incredible combination of experience and vision. She also understands the challenges of social and racial justice, and demonstrated her ability to lead on these issues.”

The city received nearly 60 applications from across the country and interviewed six finalists.

“Sometimes it takes a national search to realize you have exactly what you need right here at home,” Baldwin said.

Adams-David served for 13 years at the city of Hamlet before coming to Raleigh in 2014, according to The Pee Dee Post. She’s overseen the police, fire, emergency services, parks, housing and neighborhoods departments.

The city manager oversees the city’s 4,000 full-time and 3,000 part-time employees and departments, and recommends the city $1.01 billion budget to the city council.

Adams-David’s new salary is $275,000.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Please return for a fuller report.