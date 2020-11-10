Consultant recommends policy changes in Raleigh Police Department after protests

An outside review recommends 38 changes to Raleigh Police Department policies in light of this summer’s protests against police brutality.

Chicago-based consultant 21CP Solutions, hired by City Manager Ruffin Hall, released its report to the City Council on Tuesday.

“The Raleigh Police Department is actually quite good,” said Sean Smoot, of 21CP.

“It’s important to say that from the outset; it does set a backdrop,” Smoot said. “Is it a perfect police department? We have yet to find a perfect police department.”

The consultants recommend the department give clearer guidance on using force in a crowd, when to deploy tear gas and when to turn on officers’ body cameras.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Protests last spring demanded police reform and an end to systemic racism after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Demonstrations in Raleigh on May 30 and 31 began peacefully but ended in vandalism and violence as law enforcement agencies deployed tear gas and fired sponge grenades. Some protesters threw water bottles, rocks and fireworks at police and downtown buildings.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown faced calls to resign during a virtual Town Meeting attended by over 200 people.

“We are committed to learning from that experience and improving our performance,” Hall said Tuesday.

Deck-Brown requested the external review.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The city “has experienced unprecedented times regarding what began as a peaceful rally and march (May 30) that suddenly shifted to individuals storming the Wake County Public Safety Center and the deployment of tear gas by another law enforcement agency,” the chief wrote in a memo in June.

The choice of 21CP Solutions faced immediate criticism from some community members who argued the company would not be impartial because it was made up of former law enforcement officers.

The report and contract with 21CP Solutions cost $87,500.

This story is breaking and will be updated with more information.