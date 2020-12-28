The protests ended. The Raleigh police chief’s security continued. Here’s what it cost.

Officers provided around-the-clock security at Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown’s home for most of the year after protesters showed up at her door in March.

The 24/7 security detail was provided from March 10 until at least Nov. 26, and cost $165,420 in officer time, police spokesperson Donna-maria Harris stated in an email Monday.

Nationally, public officials across all levels of government have seen increased threats and harassment over issues such as COVID-19, police brutality and election misinformation.

The News & Observer asked the city whether any local elected leaders had received a similar security detail, but a Raleigh spokesperson said that information was not readily available.

More than 100 protesters came to Deck-Brown’s home and marched in downtown Raleigh after Raleigh police officer J.E. Byrd shot 26-year-old Javier Torres on March 10. Police say Torres ran toward an officer with a gun.

Deck-Brown previously said she believes protesters crossed a line by coming to her home.

“I understand the frustration, but what happened tonight, last night, was wrong on a lot of levels,” she said in response to a question at a March 11 news conference.

The Raleigh Police Protective Association questioned the security detail in April, but said Monday the detail should have been approved by the Raleigh City Council.

“We felt the position should be approved by the City Council because it does take away resources from 911 calls and police officers answering calls,” said Rick Armstrong, spokesperson for the association. “We don’t mind the position being there for that security, but it should be approved by City Council.”

This summer in Johnston County, Clayton Town Council members expressed frustration that their police chief “took officers off patrol to provide personal security at his home,” according to The Johnston County Report.

Deck-Brown’s security detail did not need the council’s authorization, said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.

“We did know about security detail,” she said. “Her home had been vandalized during that initial protest and she received death threats. There was cause for concern. We thought that was the right thing to do.”

“I don’t think we can put a price tag on ensuring that somebody is safe,” the mayor said. “With the chief receiving death threats, coming to her home, that is a scary situation. I think it was the right thing to do to protect her and our police department.”

The N&O asked a police spokesperson whether other costs were incurred, if the security detail has ended and if the police chief was available for comment but did not receive a reply by 5 p.m. Monday.

However, the department did share a statement on its social media in April after The N&O first asked about the security detail.

“Her address has been posted to social media by other individuals and the chief has received numerous angry and threatening emails,” the statement said. “This type of activity poses a threat not only to the chief, but to her neighbors and their property as well. It is unsettling to know that there are individuals in the community and across the nation who threaten our police chief. However, that is the harsh reality that we face. Even as the department works to determine which threats are credible and those that are not, we find it necessary to continue the security detail for Chief Deck-Brown and, by extension, her neighbors.”