Wake County to close downtown Raleigh offices ahead of possible inauguration protests

The new Wake County Justice Center photographed from the S. Salisbury Street entrance Friday, June 21, 2014. ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Wake County will close its government offices Tuesday and Wednesday in anticipation of potential protests surrounding President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“Based on the widespread calls for protests next week and out of an abundance of caution, I’m closing all county offices near the State Capital in downtown Raleigh to the public and our non-public safety employees on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and Wednesday, Jan. 20,“ said Wake County Manager David Ellis in an email to employees Friday.

The FBI sent a memo to all 50 states warning of protests in state capitals. Gov. Roy Cooper has called up 350 N.C. Natural Guard troops for duty in Raleigh. No specific plans to demonstrate have been announced outside fliers calling for armed marches at the state capitols.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin shared the governor’s tweet about the Natural Guard.

“This is a cooperative effort,” she tweeted. “We are ready and prepared.”

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.