Knightdale names a familiar face as its new mayor

Knightdale Mayor Jessica Day

The Knightdale Town Council has appointed council member Jessica Day as the town’s new mayor.

Day, who was elected to the council in 2019, was officially sworn in to the position Wednesday. She replaces James Roberson, who Gov. Roy Cooper appointed to fill a seat in N.C. House of Representatives earlier this month.

Roberson swore in Day in during the Town Council meeting.

“It is a great opportunity to see this happen,” he said. “Especially from a wonderful governing board that believes in you and stands behind you.”

Day is the liaison to the town’s public safety advisory board, parks and recreation advisory board, Knightdale Chamber of Commerce and the Triangle J Council of Governments.

Day’s term will continue through December, when the town will hold a special election to have someone serve in the seat through 2023.

The council appointed council member Mark Swan as the town’s mayor pro tem and Latatious Morris, who is chair of the town’s land use review board, to fill the vacant council seat left by Day.