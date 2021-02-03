Raleigh’s Artsplosure spring festival postponed because of COVID pandemic

Artists fill the streets of downtown Raleigh during Artsplosure, Raleigh’s annual spring arts festival. In addition to artists selling their works, there is participatory art on the streets, street performers and stage shows and bands.

Artsplosure, Raleigh’s signature art festival that draws tens of thousands to the area, will be postponed until October due to COVID-19.

The festival was originally set to take place Mary 15-16 in downtown Raleigh. It is now scheduled for Oct. 9-10.

“With the COVID pandemic continuing to evolve and the safety of our festival participants a top priority, we have decided to postpone our namesake festival until October 9-10, when the odds of presenting an event that lives up to our standards and our audience’s expectations should be better,” said Artsplosure executive director Michael Lowder in a news release.

The annual festival, normally held in the spring, was initially postponed last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic before being canceled.

Festivals and special events of more than 50 people have been canceled through March 31, 2021, including the city’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival and the Raleigh Night Market.