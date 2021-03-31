Wake County high school student faces additional rape, kidnapping charges

A Wake County high school student charged with the statutory rape of a 12-year-old now faces additional rape and kidnapping charges.

Michael Campbell McGill, 18, was charged with second-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping Tuesday.

He was charged with first-degree statutory rape in January.

Under North Carolina law, a person is guilty of first-degree statutory rape when the person has vaginal intercourse with a child under the age of 13 and the person is at least 12 years old and at least four years old than the child.

According to the City-County Bureau of Identification (CCBI), McGill is accused of second-degree forcible rape in September 2019.

According to a report from the Cary Police Department, the statutory rape incident was reported at Middle Creek High School on Nov. 30, 2020.

The kidnapping charges are related to an incident reported on Nov. 27, according to the CCBI.

During McGill’s first court appearance, Assistant District Attorney Melanie Shekita told WRAL that McGill gave a girl a ride. Her family contacted law enforcement after she told them what happened.

Attended Cary and Clayton high schools

McGill played high school football at Middle Creek High School in Cary and Clayton High School in Johnston County and went back and forth between the schools, according to information from Wake County and Johnston County schools. But he did not attend either school at the time of the November offense.

He enrolled at Middle Creek in the second semester in 2018, did one more semester, then moved to Clayton High School for a semester. He then returned to Middle Creek for part of the 2019-20 school year.

Most recently, he was a quarterback at AHOP Christian Leadership Academy, according to a video he posted on his Twitter account in January 2020. His most recent post was on Nov. 23, 2020. “Still unreal man blessed to part of a great season @AcademyAhop,” he wrote.

AHOP Christian Leadership Chief Administrator Damien Fields would not confirm whether McGill was a student at the school when The News & Observer reached out in February. He said he had no comment about the charges against McGill.

McGill remains in Wake County Jail on more than $2 million bail.