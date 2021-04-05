Teen’s body found after friends report drowning at Falls Lake

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of a teen who drowned in Falls Lake, the office announced late Sunday night.

Deputies responded to a possible drowning call in the 12000 block of Old Falls of Neuse, at Falls Lake Reservoir, shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to a news release.

They found the 19-year-old’s body four hours later. His name was not released pending notification of family members.

Witnesses told deputies they were swimming near a rocky area of the lake, when the teen called for help and then suddenly went underwater. One of his friends tried to rescue him, the release stated.

The sheriffs office boat team was deployed within minutes of the call.

The 12,000-acre Falls Lake Reservoir is located in Durham, Granville and Wake counties and is a primary drinking-water source for Wake County.

The lake gets as deep as 30 feet, officials said.

Last year, at least three children under the age of 18 drowned while swimming at Falls Lake, ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, reported.

In April of 2020, a 17-year-old Wakefield High School student drowned along the same part of the lake, The N&O reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.