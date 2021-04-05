Wake County
Raleigh police investigating death of 20-year-old woman on Hillsborough Street
Raleigh police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old woman as a homicide.
Christina Maria Matos, 20, was found dead in the 1500 block of Hillsborough Street after the Raleigh Police Department followed up on a welfare call Sunday night.
Authorities released her name and said the case is being investigated as a homicide, according to a Monday morning news release.
ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, reported the woman lived at the Signature 1505 apartments on Hillsborough Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357 or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.
