Wake County

Raleigh police investigating death of 20-year-old woman on Hillsborough Street

RALEIGH

Raleigh police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old woman as a homicide.

Christina Maria Matos, 20, was found dead in the 1500 block of Hillsborough Street after the Raleigh Police Department followed up on a welfare call Sunday night.

Authorities released her name and said the case is being investigated as a homicide, according to a Monday morning news release.

ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, reported the woman lived at the Signature 1505 apartments on Hillsborough Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357 or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.

Profile Image of Anna Johnson
Anna Johnson
Anna Johnson covers Raleigh and Wake County for the News & Observer. She has previously covered city government, crime and business for newspapers across North Carolina and received many North Carolina Press Association awards, including first place for investigative reporting. She is a 2012 alumna of Elon University. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
