Roommate charged with killing woman in Raleigh could face death penalty if convicted

The roommate charged with killing 20-year-old Christina Matos in their Raleigh apartment last weekend could face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if he is convicted, a judge told him Thursday.

Erick Gael Hernandez-Mendez is charged with first-degree murder. He made a brief first appearance in court and asked to be represented by the capital defender’s office.

In addition to being roommates at the Signature 1505 apartments on Hillsborough Street, Matos and Hernandez-Mendez were in the graduating class at Clayton High School last year, according to the Johnston County Report.

Police have not said — and as of Tuesday night, the family said they did not know — how Matos died.

On Thursday her parents said they think more than one person may have been involved.

“I can’t believe only one person did that to her because she is a strong girl,” Christina’s mother, Yolanda Matos, said after the court appearance. She said her daughter did taekwondo and swam.

She also said it surprised her that someone her daughter had known for a long time, someone she should have felt safe with, is accused of killing her.

“I can’t believe the kids, the persons, they kill her in her house, her apartment,” she said. “As a mother, you live your life for your kids.”

Had just celebrated her birthday

Matos was found in her bedroom Sunday night in the second-floor apartment near the N.C. State University campus, after Raleigh police went to do a welfare check. She had turned 20 on Friday.

Her parents and brother had gone to check on her. when they could not reach her. Her mother had a key to get inside the apartment, according to ABC 11, but they couldn’t open Matos’ locked bedroom door.

On Thursday, Matos’ parents, brother, aunt and nine college-age people, some of them friends since middle school, attended Hernandez-Mendez’s roughly five-minute court appearance.

Matos’ former classmates said Hernandez-Mendez was popular in high school.

He is next due in court at 9 a.m. April 29.

