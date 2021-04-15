Raleigh buys land for affordable housing along future, bus rapid transit line

A portion of Duplex Village has been purchased by the city of Raleigh to remain as affordable housing.

Raleigh closed Thursday on a tract of land it hopes to preserve for affordable housing along one of the city’s major thoroughfares.

The city bought a portion of Duplex Village, at 1920 New Bern Ave., which is along the future bus rapid transit route planned for New Bern Avenue.

“Because the New Bern Avenue corridor is largely fully developed, there are relatively few opportunities for significant affordable multi-family projects,” according to a city news release. “One of the few opportunity sites is a 9.46-acre low density rental development known as Duplex Village which is comprised of 66 duplex units built in 1949.”

Raleigh agreed to purchase the eastern portion of the property, which has 24 duplex units. Austin-based Artesia Real Estate Investments will retain the western part of the property. The release did not provide the purchase price.

“Artesia and the city have discussed options for preserving long-term affordable housing opportunities on the site, while at the same time allowing market forces to respond to the BRT proximity,” according to the news release.

City will help move existing tenants

Half of the units in the eastern part of the property are vacant, and the city will “work with current tenants in good standing to transition them into other housing options,” according to the news release.

Raleigh will initiate a rezoning for that property for apartments and seek an affordable housing developer to apply for low-income housing tax credits or to use affordable housing bond money for the development.

“Using the tax credit mechanism, the desired objective is to create roughly twice the number of affordable units on the eastern tract that have historically existed on the eastern and western tracts combined,” the news release said.

1 in 4 Wake families ‘cost burdened’

The N.C. Housing Coalition estimates nearly 1 in 4 Wake County households is “cost burdened,” meaning they pay more than 30% of their income on housing and utilities.

A family in Wake County would need to earn $41,040 to afford a modest-two bedroom apartment renting for $1,026 per month, the coalition states. But the average renter in the county can only afford $856 per month, according to the coalition website.

