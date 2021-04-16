Scooters are coming back to Raleigh. Here’s when.

Luke Netto, left, and Kevin Ernest, right, took the new Lime scooters out for a ride in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. dvaughan@newsobserver.com

Scooters are coming back to Raleigh next month.

The city will partner with companies Lime, Spin and Bolt to bring the scooters back to the area this May. Scooter company Gotcha pulled scooters from Raleigh in October.

Each company will be required to maintain a fleet of least 50 scooters but not more than 250.

A Raleigh scooter history

Bird and Lime both arrived in the city unannounced in the summer of 2018, instantly polarizing people on the new method of transportation.

The Raleigh City Council created rules to regulate the vehicles and issued a $300 per scooter fee. It was one of the highest fees in the country and prompted both Bird and Lime to leave the city.

The city selected South Carolina-based company, Gotcha, to work with the city, but it left Raleigh and several other cities last year. Raleigh has been scooter-less, ever since.

