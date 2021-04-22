How much do you trust the Raleigh Police Department? The city wants to know.

Police in riot gear deploy tear, gas pepper spray and smoke bombs against protesters near the intersection of McDowell and Davie Streets in downtown Raleigh Saturday, May 30, 2020. tlong@newsobserver.com

How much trust do you have in the Raleigh Police Department?

It’s the first question in a new survey seeking community input in the search for the city’s next police chief.

Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown announced late last year she is retiring after more than 30 years with the police department. Her last day is June 30.

People have until May 14 to fill out the 10-question survey about the qualities and priorities the new police chief should have. Over 1,000 people have already filled it out.

The city also surveyed Raleigh police officers about the “characteristics deemed critical” for the police. The News & Observer requested a copy of those survey results April 6 but had not received them as of Thursday.

The N&O also requested the contract with Public Sector Search and Consulting — the search firm recruiting candidates — and the police chief job description April 6. Those public records also had not been provided as of Thursday.

Some community leaders and organizations have also been selected to give input on the hiring process. The N&O requested that list Tuesday but had not received it by Thursday.

Survey details: People can fill out the 10-question survey at www.raleighnc.gov/news/2021-04-14-chief-police-search-wed-hear-you. The survey is available in English and Spanish.

The survey, while anonymous, does ask for some demographic information like gender and age. The survey also asks people if they live and/or work in the city and for how long.

Other ways to give feedback: People can also call 919-996-1310 to comment on hiring the new police chief.