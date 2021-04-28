7-year-old girl dies after dog attack in Garner; mother hospitalized

A 7-year-old girl died and her mother remains hospitalized after a dog attack Tuesday evening, according to Garner police.

The mother and daughter were helping to care for two pit bulls on Roan Drive while the owners were out of town when one or both dogs attacked them in the back yard, the Police Department posted on its Facebook page. They were taken by ambulance to WakeMed.

The cause of the attack is not known.

The police did not release the names of the girl or her mother.

On Wednesday morning, Capt. Lorie Smith said the last information she had was that the mother was in stable condition.

“This is a horrible tragedy for all involved,” Lt. McIver, CID Commander said in the Facebook post. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to both families and all those who responded.”

Both dogs were seized by Wake County Animal Control and taken to the Wake County Animal Shelter.

The American Veterinary Medical Association reports that more than 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs annually in the United States. More than 800,000 require medical attention, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Any dog can bite: big or small, male or female, young or old. Even the cuddliest, fuzziest, sweetest pet can bite if provoked. Remember,” the association states, “it is not a dog’s breed that determines whether it will bite, but rather the dog’s individual history and behavior.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.