‘This year felt easier than last year.’ Wake County approves $1.57 billion budget

Wake County leaders approved its $1.57 billion budget with no property tax increase while fully funding the Wake County Public School System’s request.

The Wake County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the county’s budget Monday.

“This year felt easier than last year,” said Wake County Commissioner Vice Chair Vickie Adamson. “Last year we had to cut, and it was unbelievably painful.”

Wake County Public School System will receive $544.2 million from Wake County — about $16 million more in local money than it received last year — in the adopted budget. That’s the same amount requested by the WCPSS Board of Education. The proposed budget originally included $539.2 million in school funding.

If Wake County is going to recover, schools need to be strong, Adamson said, adding there will be a lot of kids walking through the door next year with a lot of needs.

Wake County Commissioner Chair Matt Calabria pointed to the county’s property tax rate, saying it is lower than many counties in North Carolina.

“I fully support the budget and I think it’s another solid step toward making sure everyone in this county is healthy, prosperous, well-educated and safe,” he said.

Budget details

Total operating budget: $1.57 billion. That’s a $99 million increase, or 6.8%.

Tax rate: 60 cents per $100 valuation. There is no property tax rate increase.

Impact on homeowners: The owner of a $250,000 home would pay $1,500 in county property tax. The owner of a $350,000 home would pay $2,100.

School funding: $544.2 million for Wake County Public School System. $29 million for Wake Technical Community College.

Fire tax: 10.27 cents per $100 valuation. The fire tax applies to people who live in the unincorporated part of Wake County and the town of Wendell.

County workers: All 4,200 employees will get a pay increase of up to 4% with top performers able to get an additional 3% performance-based increase.

New positions: More than 100 positions have been added.

Other budget highlights:

$1.5 million for affordable housing.

$2 million for Wake County Smart Start to expand program for 3-year-olds

$1.6 million for 14 new positions for public health needs

Opening Sandy Pines Preserve, a 563-acre park in eastern Wake County.

Reinstate overtime for Wake County Animal Shelter staff

Adding 16 positions to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office to support drug investigations, collect and manage evidence and transport people to behavioral health facilities.