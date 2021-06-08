Raleigh mayor and council say city needs to postpone this year’s election

The SpaceX Crew-2 rocket launch is seen over downtown Raleigh early Friday morning, April 23, 2021. The rocket carried four astronauts to the International Space Station. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Raleigh leaders want to push back their upcoming election, effectively extending their terms in office an extra year.

But it’s not just the next election. A majority of City Council members want Raleigh’s municipal elections to remain in even-number years after 2022.

The Raleigh City Council plans to ask state legislators to approve the change in a local state bill. It was one of two options presented the city attorney presented during a virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The chances of holding the city’s election on Oct. 5 as originally planned were slim after the U.S. Census Bureau announced it wouldn’t be releasing districting data until the end of September.

Five of the eight Raleigh City Council seats are elected by district while the other three seats, including the mayor, are elected by the entire city. The districts are required to be redrawn based on population data normally released in March by the Census.

State law requires cities that use districts to correct population imbalances before candidate filing, which would begin July 26.

Odd years are typically when municipal elections are held, most of which are nonpartisan and have been criticized for their low-turnout. Raleigh’s voter turnout for the 2019 was 13%, according to the N.C. Board of Elections.

If the city’s elections are moved to even years, City Council races would remain nonpartisan but appear on the same ballot as mostly partisan races with candidates for county, state and federal offices.

Raleigh has 317,212 eligible voters as of May 31.

The state Senate voted to let municipalities postpone their 2021 elections due to the Census delay with Senate Bill 722. The bill was sent to the House on Tuesday.

Other Wake County towns

Most other Wake County towns would be able to proceed with their elections as scheduled since they don’t have district representatives. The exception is the town of Cary, which gained 40,000 residents since the last redistricting in 2010.

Cary hired consultants with a local redistricting service to start redrawing its districts with a set of guiding principles: keeping neighborhoods together, making sure the districts are the same size and using election precincts as guides. The Town Council could vote on those new maps during its June 24 meeting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.