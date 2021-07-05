Raleigh leaders consider change to allow more duplexes, townhomes in city neighborhoods

The Raleigh City Council will consider a change on Tuesday that will allow duplexes, townhomes and other housing types by-right in mostly single-family neighborhoods.

This will help address housing affordability and increase “missing middle” housing — two issues the majority of the Raleigh City Council campaigned on in 2019, said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.

“We empathized there would have to be some change to zoning to allow for more housing choice, especially what I call gentle density,” she said. “This is what I call gentle density, and it will allow for more homes to be built in our city. It’s a positive thing.”

The Triangle housing market is one of the most competitive in the United States, and the average Raleigh home stays on the market for four days, The News & Observer previously reported.

What is missing middle housing?

Missing middle housing covers a gamut of housing types that fit between apartments and single-family homes. Normally it includes duplexes, triplexes, townhomes, backyard cottages (also called accessory dwelling units) and cottage court housing.

What is being changed?

In short, duplexes will be allowed in most residential areas, and townhomes will be allowed in most residential areas if they meet specific guidelines. Duplexes and townhomes are currently only allowed in some of the highest-density residential areas and would need a rezoning in other residential areas. The change would allow duplexes and townhomes by-right.

Apartments could also be developed on smaller lots in denser neighborhoods and with as few as three units.

The change doesn’t exclude single-family homes from being built or rebuilt.

“I think this is one of those necessary steps that will get us to where we need to be — with more housing choice,” Baldwin said. “Those choices can lead to more affordability.”

In more detail, the text change would alter how density and land is measured under current zoning rules. A piece of land that is designated as R-6 means six dwelling units are allowed per one acre. The proposed change would look at the minimum area of land required for a dwelling.

This results in density going up slightly over what is currently allowed. An example used by the city is a hypothetical two 6,000 square foot lots next to each other with R-10 zoning. If someone wanted to combine those lots and put in four townhomes, the density would exceed the 10 units per acre. Under the proposed changes, the townhomes would be allowed using a minimum lot size per unit.

A screenshot taken from a city of Raleigh presentation about text change 5-20. City of Raleigh

What do people like about it?

Some of the city’s most desirable neighborhoods already have duplexes, townhomes and small apartments, Baldwin said. But if they were to be torn down, single-family homes are the only things that could be built there.

“Our current rules do not allow a duplex to be built if you tear down a duplex,” she said. “That is a game-changer as far as I am concerned. If somebody wants to rebuild a duplex or a triplex or quad, they can do that. So being able to replace a home that is already there instead of building a McMansion.”

In no way does the text change get rid of single-family housing, she said, but it does allow more housing choices.

“Supply and demand help determine the cost of housing,” she said. “If you don’t have adequate supply it is going to be more expensive. So what we are trying to achieve is housing affordability and housing choice, so that means you’ll have a choice in the type of housing whether it’s a duplex or a triplex or a single-family home with an ADU. We are expanding housing choice.”

Will Yadusky, with Alliance Group of NC, sent a letter to the planning commission expressing his support for missing middle housing. In an interview with The N&O, he called the text change a step in the right direction, but would like the see the city’s zoning rules overhauled and upzoned.

“It’s painfully inaccurate to claim that this text change will eliminate single-family-only zoning,” he said. “It has the potential to shrink the footprint of single-family-only-zoning over some (many) years.”

“Gentle, incremental density” makes neighborhoods more climate-friendly, slows gentrification and can keep houses from being bought for large apartment complexes, said Jenn Truman, an area architect.

“It builds small equity for more people, but also builds small businesses for the small developers and small tradesmen businesses,” she said.

What are people concerned about?

Council member David Cox posted on Facebook the change would “end single family zoning.” His constituents don’t support the change and don’t want increased density in the least dense neighborhoods, he said.

The proposal has a “lack of equity” because newer neighborhoods will have homeowners associations or covenants that won’t allow duplexes or townhomes, he said.

“The way I see it, it’s going to be older neighborhoods, less affluent neighborhoods that don’t have those types of protections where someone could potentially come buy a lot or several lots, tear down single-family homes and build multifamily housing,” Cox said. “I think this will help accelerate gentrification.”

Bob Mulder, a former planning commissioner, wrote in an email outlining his concerns that include increased traffic, stormwater runoff and lack of public input into the change.

“Our subdivision, like many others, are already home to duplexes that fit well — scale wise — into the neighborhood,” he said. “These are not the problem. It is when you start adding three or more units that can have three stories with a maximum height of 40 feet that the problems arise. It bothers me greatly that in past years some real estate agents have steered people away from affordable subdivisions like mine because they felt there were too many rentals. These agents just made the situation worse because they made the neighborhood sound less desirable, and in order to be able to sell a house, an owner would have to drop the price. Fortunately, that problem has been minimized due to the ongoing inventory shortage we’ve been experiencing in this market.”

Paul Brant, in an email to the city’s planning commission, said this was an attempt to eliminate the involvement of adjacent property owners who might be concerned with the proposed development. The proposed change goes “beyond minor tweaking,” he said.

“They open the door to significant changes to the established character of subdivisions and the quality of life currently protected and enjoyed in virtually every neighborhood in Raleigh and the ETJ. Once approved there will be little anyone can do to protect their neighborhood from high-priced, multi-story behemoths on overbuilt lots, increased traffic and noise, decreased availability of street parking, increased garbage and diminished perimeter yard landscaping.”

When is the public hearing?

7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 at the Raleigh Municipal Building, 228 W. Hargett St. People can watch the meeting in person, on Channel RTN-11 on their television and online on the city’s website, www.raleighnc.gov, or the city’s YouTube page, www.youtube.com/cityofraleigh.

How to participate?

People can speak during the public hearing Tuesday. Signing up in advance is encouraged by the city but not required. It’s the last of nine public hearings of the night.

The city encourages people attending public meetings to wear a mask.

People can also share their thoughts by email to their individual council members, emails found online at www.raleighnc.gov/city-council, or can email the entire council at citycouncilmembers@raleighnc.gov.

How can you read the entire text change?

The text change is on the city’s website and can be found at www.raleighnc.gov/agenda.