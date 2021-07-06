An outdoor ice rink in downtown Raleigh? It could happen again, thanks to COVID.

Skaters enjoy the outdoor ice rink in downtown Raleigh on Dec. 30, 2013. cseward@newsobserver.com

More staff, more money for local nonprofits and an outdoor ice rink downtown are some of the first ways Raleigh plans to spend federal COVID-19 relief money.

The city expects to receive $73.3 million from the American Rescue Plan, which allocated $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief and economic recovery aid to states and local governments.

Mary Vigue, the city’s budget and management services director, outlined the initial phase of how Raleigh could spend $2.3 million of that money during a Raleigh City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The bulk of the money — $1 million — would go to nonprofits, with those whose requests were not fully funded in the city’s budget getting priority.

Here’s what else the city agreed to spend money on:

$200,000 for a “downtown activation” grant with Downtown Raleigh Alliance to help sponsor events that will “enhance the overall cultural environment,” according to the presentation.

$400,000 for improvements to City Plaza on Fayetteville Street including lighting and sound upgrades and added shade.

$250,000 for a downtown ice rink. An outdoor rink was part of holiday festivities for nearly a decade downtown. An outdoor ice rink has been missing since 2017 at the start of construction on the FNB Tower on Fayetteville Street. A new rink will help attract people to downtown in fall and winter, according to the presentation.

$250,000 for a downtown economic development study in partnership with the Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

$230,000 to hire two senior fiscal analysts to oversee the federal grant compliance reporting requirements.

Mayor Pro Tem Nicole Stewart also asked that funding be included for parking relief, money for Downtown Raleigh Alliance for downtown events and a second Downtown Raleigh Alliance social worker. The costs for those were not included in the staff presentation.

The city has until December 2026 to spend the remaining, anticipated $71 million. The second phase will be crafted within the next six to nine months looking at the needs of the city and broader community.

While downtown is the focus of the first phase, the city will look for ways help businesses across the city with this money, Stewart said.

“Downtown was hit the hardest during last year’s protests but also COVID, and we are still kind of feeling that impact,” she said. “This [is] an opportunity to quickly respond to that initially but then to also be able to have funds to help businesses outside of downtown moving forward.”