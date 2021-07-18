‘None of it’s true.’ Wake County Sheriff Baker says office is not under investigation

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker held a new conference Sunday evening to dispel rumors that his office is under investigation, that he has been indicted or that he is leaving office.

“There is no investigation that I know of,” Baker said. “There is no federal investigation. There are no pending indictments that I know of concerning money or forfeitures.”

“I don’t know what all’s out there. But it doesn’t matter because none of it’s true.”

Baker became sheriff in 2018, part of a wave of newly elected African American sheriffs in North Carolina’s largest cities, and is up for re-election next year.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker speaks to members of the media from his office in downtown Raleigh on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Zachery Eanes zeanes@newsobserver.com

He said the sheriff’s office has been fiscally sound under his leadership, which he said was not always the case in the past. He suggested the rumors might be politically motivated.

“There have been some folks upset, still upset, about the fact that I won the election in 2018,” Baker said. “I can’t sit here and say that’s exactly what it is. But one plus one is two. I know, and many others know there are still some folks that are still unhappy with the results.”

In an interview last week, Matt Calabria, chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners, said the sheriff’s office had also told the county it was unaware of any investigation.

“There is no investigation we have been made aware of,” Calabria said Friday. “Our staff has inquired with the sheriff’s office, and they have indicated there is no investigation that they are aware of.”

Staff writer Anna Johnson contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.