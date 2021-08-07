38-year-old Raleigh woman dies after being hit by car while crossing street

A 38-year-old woman died after being hit by a car late Friday night while crossing the street in Raleigh, the city’s police department said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman has died after being hit by a car late Friday night while crossing the street in Raleigh.

Around 11 p.m., Jessica Davis, 38, was crossing the street at an unmarked part of East Millbrook Road and failed to yield for an incoming car, according to a copy of the police report.

The collision occurred between Memory Lane and Old Wake Forest Road, in the northern part of the city, police said.

Davis had crossed four lanes before she was hit.

Police said she was taken to the hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The driver did not attempt to avoid her, the police report says.

Donna-maria Harris, a police spokeswoman, did not say whether any charges had been filed in the death.