Garner police chief to retire due to ‘personal health issues’ after one year in role

Garner Police Chief Joe Binns, who has served in the town’s police department for nearly three decades, will retire in October due to “personal health issues.”

Binns was made interim chief in 2019 and permanent chief in October 2020. He had previously served as operations bureau captain.

The town announced his retirement Monday morning. His last day will be Sep. 30.

“I have been honored to have been able to serve Garner for over 28 years,” Binns said in a news release. “Unfortunately, I need to focus on some personal health issues but am grateful to have served the town and its residents over a full career.”

The town pointed to his fight against the opioid epidemic and his efforts to build relationships with the community as key accomplishments of his tenure.

The department-wide deployment of NARCAN, a medication used to treat opioid overdoses, has saved at least 22 lives, the town said.

In the release, Town Manager Rodney Dickerson said Binns’ “common-sense approach, combined with nearly 30 years of experience, served this community well and served me well.”

Dickerson will name an interim chief and begin the search for a new chief soon.

The Garner Police Department has 74 sworn officer positions, seven full-time civilian staff and three part-time positions, said Rick Mercier, a spokesman for the town.

The town will work with the consulting group Developmental Associates to recruit the next police chief, he said. The Chapel Hill based group is also assisting in the search for Durham’s new police chief.

Garner hopes to fill the position by late 2021 or early 2022, Mercier said.