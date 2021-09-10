Man, 19, accidentally shot at Carolina Ale House in Garner, police say

Wake County

Garner police are investigating what they are calling an accidental shooting at the Carolina Ale House Thursday night.
GARNER

Garner police are investigating a shooting after they say a man was accidentally shot by an acquaintance at a sports bar late Thursday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at the Carolina Ale House on Conservation Road at around 11:30 p.m, the Garner Police Department said on its Facebook page.

They found a 19-year old-man who had been shot in his left hip, police said. He was taken to WakeMed hospital in Raleigh with non-life threatening injuries.

“The incident is being investigated as an accidental discharge by an acquaintance of the victim who was seated at the table next to him,” the Facebook post stated.

No charges have yet been filed, and no one else was injured, police said.

