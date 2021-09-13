Wake sheriff asks state to investigate jail inmate’s death during ‘medical crisis’

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is asking the State Medical Examiner to investigate why an inmate died suddenly on Sunday, Sep. 12. Getty Images | Royalty Free

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is asking the state to investigate what caused an inmate to die suddenly during a medical crisis over the weekend.

Aakim Hose Franklin, who was 52 or 53, told a detention officer at the Wake County Detention Center on Hammond Road that he was experiencing dizziness and breathing problems just after 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

When staff members entered his cell, they found Franklin in “medical distress.”

Medical staff took him to the center’s clinic, where life-saving measures were initiated. But within an hour, Franklin was pronounced dead, the office said.

The cause of death has not been determined, officials added.

The sheriff’s office has asked the State Medical Examiner’s Office to investigate.

Franklin, of Goldsboro, was arrested Aug. 6 on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and second-degree kidnapping, according to Wake County records.

