The dog park at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh is moving

The current location of the dog park at Dorothea Dix Park was always meant to be temporary.

But it’s become a go-to spot for Spot owners.

The 3-acre dog park, located at the athletic field off Biggs Drive, sees about 300 people a day, with more on the weekend.

Now the dog park is moving to make way for the first phase of development of the 308-acre Dix Park.

Construction on the 18-acre Plaza and Play on Lake Wheeler Road, a major entrance to the future park, begins next year and will include a waterfall and play area.

“The enthusiasm with which people have embraced having a dog park at Dix Park has been wonderful to witness,” said Lauren Danforth, park communications director. “Obviously, there is a high demand for a large safe play space for dogs and their people in Raleigh.”

The current location posed some challenges for the city, including the grass surface, existing fencing and gates of a former athletic field, she said.

“All of the ideas and feedback folks have shared along the way have helped us make improvements and been crucial to designing the new location so we can continue to offer a great off-leash dog park at Dix Park,” Danforth said.

A rendering of the new dog park at Dorothea Dix Park City of Raleigh

New location

The new dog park, about 3.3-acres, will be located in the field between the Big Field and the sunflower field off of Umstead Drive.

It will have two areas for large dogs, one small dog area, water stations and shade.

“The new location seems more accessible, and with the addition of trees and water, will make the park more comfortable and welcoming for people and their pets,” Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said.

Construction on the dog park will begin this winter, and it should open next spring.

The $65,000 to $75,000 cost of the park will be paid by the Dix Park Conservancy.

For updates on the dog park, go to www.dixpark.org/dogpark

This story was originally published September 23, 2021 4:14 PM.