Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin has resigned from her controversial day job

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin has left her job at Barnhill Contracting.

She said public criticism of her working for developers while serving the city as mayor did not play into her decision.

“During COVID many people have been assessing their careers,” Baldwin wrote on LinkedIn on Monday. “I’m no different. Last month, I resigned my business development position at Barnhill and am looking to return to my roots in marketing or in the non-profit sector.”

Baldwin was hired as the director of business development for Barnhill Contracting Co.’s Triangle and Streamline Divisions in May 2020.

“While I enjoyed my tenure at Barnhill (and all the wonderful people I met), I am excited to find the next opportunity to make a positive difference,” Baldwin wrote on LinkedIn.

Baldwin does not have a new job lined up, she told The News & Observer, and plans to “take some time to rejuvenate.”

Raleigh mayor, a part-time job

The mayor and the rest of the city council is technically a part-time job and the mayor is paid $27,550 a year.

Last month a city council study group recommended increasing elected officials’ pay, along with other changes.

Baldwin faced criticism for taking the Barnhill job soon after the construction company received a $6.3 million city contract.

She began interviewing for the job nine days after Barnhill won the contract. She has said she was not interviewing for the job and had not been contacted about it at the time she voted in favor of the contract.

Baldwin has recused herself during potential conflict of interests involving Barnhill, including this past summer.

“The whole idea is making sure you are not part of a vote where you have a conflict, so that is what I have done,” she said previously. “I have been very proactive and open about it.”

Recall effort

Critics have often referred to Baldwin as “Mayor Barnhill” and her ties to developers is one reason a citizen group is looking to recall Baldwin.

The community group, Livable Raleigh, announced it passed 1,000 signatures about two weeks ago. The group needs 14,000 signatures under the rules in the city’s charter.

The criticism did not play into her decision to leave, Baldwin said.

“Not at all,” she said.