NC teacher charged with having sex with former elementary school student, reports say

An anonymous tip led to the arrest a former North Carolina teacher on several charges for allegedly having sex with one of her elementary school students, according to local reports.
Police in the Rowan County town of China Grove arrested Brittany Leigh Howard on Tuesday on two counts each of statutory rape, sex offense and having sex with a student, television station WBTV first reported.
China Grove is located along I-85 near Salisbury, about 35 miles northeast of Charlotte.
An arrest warrant said “at the time of the offense, the defendant was a teacher at China Grove Elementary School and the victim was a student at this same school,” and that the victim was between 12 and 15 years old, according to WBTV.
The Salisbury Post reported that someone made a tip to police on Nov. 6 regarding the encounters that allegedly occurred away from the school in 2017.
Her bond was set at $60,000, according to The Post.
Howard, 28, resigned from Rowan-Salisbury Schools in June, after teaching at the elementary school from 2012-13 and from 2014-18, WCNC reported.
She also taught language arts at West Rowan Middle School from 2013-14, according to WYFF and other stations.
Comments