Durham pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run

Durham police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian in critical condition Saturday.
Tommy Chance, 59, of Durham was hit around 7 a.m. Saturday on North Alston Avenue near Eva Street, according to a news release from the Durham Police Department.
According to the release, a video of the scene shows that Chance was hit by a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am that stopped briefly and then kept going up North Alston.
Derek Lee Underwood of Durham later returned to the accident site and told police “he thought he had struck a deer.”
So far, no charges have been filed against the 32-year-old Underwood, and police are still investigating.
